Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Related Programs: 
Valley Public Radio News
Sunday Night Jazz

Kevin Mahogany Talks Jazz On Valley Edition

By 52 minutes ago
  • Jazz vocalist Kevin Mahogany
    Jazz vocalist Kevin Mahogany

Kevin Mahogany has been called the standout male jazz singer of his generation. His rich baritone is equally at home singing romantic ballads or on uptempo bebop songs. With influences that range from Motown to Charlie Parker, he’s been one of the top jazz vocalists for the last three decades, and he’s performing at Fresno’s Tower Theater this Saturday at 8:00 PM. A few days ago, FM89’s David Aus – host of our Sunday night jazz program – spoke with Kevin over the phone to learn a little more about his career and what valley audiences can expect.

Tags: 
jazz
Kevin Mahogany
Fresno