Interview: Mackenzie Mays On Fresno Bee Sex Ed Reporting Project

Fresno Bee reporter Mackenzie Mays is wrapping up a nine month long reporting project on the state of sex education in local schools. While the project has highlighted the many ways local districts haven't been providing comprehensive sex education, it also sparked a controversy, and personal attacks against Mays from Brooke Ashjian the President of the Fresno Unified Board of Trustees. Mays had published a quote from Ashjian talking about his personal beliefs, comments which many found offensive to the LGBT community. Mays joined us on Valley Edition to talk about the series, and the controversy her reporting generated.