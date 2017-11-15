Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News

Interview: Mackenzie Mays On Fresno Bee Sex Ed Reporting Project

By 20 minutes ago
  • Fresno Bee reporter Mackenzie Mays
    Fresno Bee reporter Mackenzie Mays

Fresno Bee reporter Mackenzie Mays is wrapping up a nine month long reporting project on the state of sex education in local schools. While the project has highlighted the many ways local districts haven't been providing comprehensive sex education, it also sparked a controversy, and personal attacks against Mays from Brooke Ashjian the President of the Fresno Unified Board of Trustees. Mays had published a quote from Ashjian talking about his personal beliefs, comments which many found offensive to the LGBT community. Mays joined us on Valley Edition to talk about the series, and the controversy her reporting generated. 

Tags: 
health
sex ed
education
Fresno
fresno unified

Related Content

Valley Edition - November 14, 2017: Pre-Term Births, Covered CA, Downtown Bakersfield

By 18 hours ago

This week on Valley Edition, we get reports on the surprising reason insurance premiums for many Covered California customers are dropping, and what local health care leaders are doing to address a rise in pre-term births in Fresno County. We also explore the following issues in interviews: