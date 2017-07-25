Interview: Fresno Bee Reporter Mackenzie Mays' New Sex Education Series

Listen to the interview here.

After Fresno Bee Reporter Mackenzie Mays launched her first story in her series on the lack of sex education in the region she had an interesting conversation. Her main source called in tears saying that over $4,000 had been raised through her GoFundMe account.

At 14, Graciela Pacheco was told by her school counselor to hide her pregnant belly and to find a new school. To tell us more about her multi-part series Mays was interviewed by FM89 Host Joe Moore on Valley Edition. Take a listen to the interview above and for more on her series click here.