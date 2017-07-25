Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News

Interview: Fresno Bee Reporter Mackenzie Mays' New Sex Education Series

By 55 minutes ago
  • Mackenzie Mays / The Fresno Bee

After Fresno Bee Reporter Mackenzie Mays launched her first story in her series on the lack of sex education in the region she had an interesting conversation. Her main source called in tears saying that over $4,000 had been raised through her GoFundMe account.  

At 14, Graciela Pacheco was told by her school counselor to hide her pregnant belly and to find a new school. To tell us more about her multi-part series Mays was interviewed by FM89 Host Joe Moore on Valley Edition. Take a listen to the interview above and for more on her series click here

Tags: 
sex education
The Fresno Bee
Mackenzie Mays