Interview: Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales On Pot, Downtown & Parks

It’s been an eventful first year on the Bakersfield City Council for Andrae Gonzales, who represents downtown, Westchester and other Ward 2 neighborhoods. The 24th Street widening project is moving forward despite a lengthy legal battle, plans for a high-speed rail station near Golden State and "F" Street are moving closer to reality, and the city has embraced a new planning process for the future of downtown. We spoke with Gonzales on Valley Edition to learn more about those issues, a new "pocket" park in East Bakersfield, and his decision to vote to ban commercial marijuana dispensaries in the city.