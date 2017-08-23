FUSD Interim Superintendent Working On LGBT Inclusion Plan

The interim Superintendent of the Fresno Unified School district says they are developing a comprehensive plan to respond to the needs of LGBT students.

Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson says he is working on a plan that will include specially trained staff to help LGBT students navigate the world and graduate from school.

Nelson says concerns from some in the community about the treatment of those students, including those as young as 11 years old, pushed him to take steps to make sure they are included and safe at school.

“I am committed to making certain that we are doing right by all kids we serve. All of our kids, regardless of their demographic nature, deserve to feel safe, respected, and connected at school,” Nelson says.

Nelson says he hopes to have a complete plan within 30 days.

The reaction comes after school board president Brooke Ashjian told the Fresno Bee that he is concerned that teaching about LGBT issues in sex education would negatively impact students and cause them to choose to be gay.

Nelson denied that there was any connection between this move and those statements. He also declined to comment on calls by school board member Christopher De La Cerda for Ashjian to resign.