Fresno State Creative Writing Department Sets New Record, Eight Authors Publish First Books

“The extraordinary string of book publications this year by our alumni is validation for our current students that we must be doing something right," says Program Coordinator Dr. Tim Keen in a press release from December. “The success is inspiration for us all, including future students thinking about coming to Fresno to write.” One of those authors, Steven Sanchez, joined Valley Edition Host Joe Moore Tuesday to talk about the authors and share some of his poetry. Sanchez also shares a poem from his book. The previous record was for four first-time book authors in 2014. Here are the authors:
- J.J. Anselmi (class of 2014) — “Heavy: A Memoir of Wyoming, BMX, Drugs and Heavy F------ Music,” a nonfiction book published by Rare Bird Books.
- Stacey Balkun (2014) — “Jackalope-Girl Learns to Speak,” a poetry chapbook published by Dancing Girl Press.
- Michelle Brittan Rosado (2011) — “Theory on Falling Into a Reef,” a poetry chapbook published by Anhinga Press.
- Carole Firstman (2013) — “Origins of the Universe and What It All Means: A Memoir,” a nonfiction book published by Dzanc Books.
- Guiseppe Getto (2007) — “Familiar History,” a poetry chapbook published by Finishing Line Press.
- Yinka Rose Reed-Nolan (2013) — “First Crush,” a poetry chapbook published by Hyacinth Girl Press.
- Steven Sanchez (2014) — “To My Body,” a poetry chapbook published by Glass Poetry Press.
- Rachel Starnes (2010) — “The War at Home: A Memoir,” a nonfiction book published by Penguin Books.