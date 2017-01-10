Fresno State Creative Writing Department Sets New Record, Eight Authors Publish First Books

Listen to the interview and poetry reading here.

The Fresno State Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing has set a new record. Eight alumni authors from the program published their first books in 2016. Four more are set to publish books this year.

“The extraordinary string of book publications this year by our alumni is validation for our current students that we must be doing something right," says Program Coordinator Dr. Tim Keen in a press release from December. “The success is inspiration for us all, including future students thinking about coming to Fresno to write.” One of those authors, Steven Sanchez, joined Valley Edition Host Joe Moore Tuesday to talk about the authors and share some of his poetry. Sanchez also shares a poem from his book. The previous record was for four first-time book authors in 2014. Here are the authors: