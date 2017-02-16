Fresno Philharmonic Interviews: Conductor Candidate Aram Demirjian

This weekend, the Fresno Philharmonic continues its Masterworks Concert series with a performance featuring the music of Aaron Copland and George Gershwin. It’s also something of a job interview, as guest conductor Aram Demirjian is one of the six finalists for the position of music director and conductor of the orchestra. He is currently the conductor and music director of the Knoxville Symphony and was the Associate Conductor of the Kansas City Symphony. He joined us to talk about his career, the concert, and his Armenian heritage.