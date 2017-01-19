Fresno Philharmonic Interviews: Conductor Candidate Alexander Mickelthwate

Listen to this interview...

Alexander Mickelthwate is one of the six candidates hoping to become the next music director of the Fresno Philharmonic. He’s in town this week to lead the orchestra in a concert on Sunday at the Saroyan Theatre, featuring Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique; Mason Bates’ Mothership and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No 5.

A native of Germany, Mickelthwate is currently the music director of the Winnepeg Symphony Orchestra. He’s also served as associate conductor of the LA Philharmonic, and assistant conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. He’s also appeared as a guest conductor with the New York Philharmonic, and the symphony orchestras of Baltimore, Chicago, and Dallas to name a few. He joined us on Valley Public Radio to talk about his career and his vision for orchestras in the 21st century.