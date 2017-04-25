Fresno County Hopes To Land More Industrial Developments

The County of Fresno hopes to see more industrial park developments in its future. The Board of Supervisors voted today to ask county staff to explore possible sites for an industrial development of at least 1,000 acres that could be home to distribution centers, advanced manufacturing companies or other businesses. The county is considering sites in the vicinity of Highway 99 in the Fowler, Selma and Kingsburg area, as well as in the Malaga area southeast of the City of Fresno.

Supervisor Nathan Magsig says news that ULTA Beauty and Amazon want to build internet fulfillment centers in the city of Fresno also is good news for the county.

Magsig: “We’ve seen some huge gains, some huge wins in the last six months where they’ve been able to land some real big players here in the community and that’s going to benefit all of us. But not ignoring some of our smaller cities on the west side and along the Highway 99 corridor, they need to be focused on too.”

The county launched a similar effort in 2006, but just two years later all work on the concept stopped. This time, county leaders say instead of purchasing the land outright, they want to work with current property owners.