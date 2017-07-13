Emmy Nominations 2017: 'Saturday Night Live' And 'Westworld' Lead The Way

With 22 Emmy nominations each, NBC's Saturday Night Live and HBO's Westworld tied for the most mentions in the Television Academy's list of contenders for the 2016-2017 season.

Saturday Night Live saw three of its cast members — Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones, and previous winner Kate McKinnon — nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy.

Following the top two shows were Stranger Things and FEUD: Bette and Joan, each with 18 nominations. Veep, last year's repeat winner for best comedy series, earned 17 nominations in 2017.

HBO retained its crown as the most-nominated network, with 110, followed by Netflix, with 91, and NBC with 60.

The drama category had been expected to show some turnover, and it didn't disappoint — in part because last year's winner, Game of Thrones, wasn't in the running due to a production hiatus (its new season begins on Sunday).

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17, with Stephen Colbert as host. Here are the nominees in some of the main categories (see the full list):

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul - AMC

The Crown - Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

House Of Cards - Netflix

Stranger Things - Netflix

This is Us - NBC

Westworld - HBO

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta - FX Networks

black-ish - ABC

Master Of None - Netflix

Modern Family - ABC

Silicon Valley - HBO

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Netflix

Veep - HBO

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House Of Cards)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kevin Spacey (House Of Cards)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master Of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace And Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace And Frankie)

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies - HBO

Fargo - FX Networks

FEUD: Bette And Joan - FX Networks

Genius - National Geographic

The Night Of - HBO

Here's a brief rundown of the big winners from 2016:

Best Drama Series: Game of Thrones (HBO)

Best Comedy Series: Veep (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Best Limited Series: The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)

