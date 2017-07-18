Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Detwiler Fire Forces Mass Evacuations In Mariposa

By & VPR Staff 11 minutes ago
  Residents watch as the Detwiler Fire approaches Mariposa Tuesday afternoon.
    Residents watch as the Detwiler Fire approaches Mariposa Tuesday afternoon.
    Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio
  The Detwiler Fire approaches the Mariposa Fairgrounds Tuesday
    The Detwiler Fire approaches the Mariposa Fairgrounds Tuesday
    Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio
  • Residents watch as the Detwiler Fire approaches Mariposa Tuesday afternoon.
    Residents watch as the Detwiler Fire approaches Mariposa Tuesday afternoon.
    Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio
  The Detwiler Fire approaches the Mariposa Tuesday
    The Detwiler Fire approaches the Mariposa Tuesday
    Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio
  The Detwiler Fire approaches the Mariposa Tuesday
    The Detwiler Fire approaches the Mariposa Tuesday
    Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio
  • Residents watch as the Detwiler Fire approaches Mariposa Tuesday afternoon.
    Residents watch as the Detwiler Fire approaches Mariposa Tuesday afternoon.
    Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio
  The Detwiler Fire approaches the Mariposa Tuesday
    The Detwiler Fire approaches the Mariposa Tuesday
    Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

The historic Gold Rush town of Mariposa was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after the Detwiler Fire expanded to over 19,000 acres. The town of around 2,000 people located just west of Yosemite National Park is in the path of the flames approaching from the north. Officials with CalFire said the blaze exhibited "extreme fire behavior" in hot, dry conditions. The fire began Sunday afternoon near Lake McClure.

The Detwiler Fire approaches Mariposa Tuesday afternoon
Credit Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

A CalFire spokesperson told Valley Public Radio's Ezra David Romero Tuesday that the terrain and the legacy of California's drought contributed to the fire's rapid advance. 

"The reason they say this fire has grown so large is because of elevation. It's not like it's high alpine forest. It's this rolling hills, and sometimes really steep foothills with all these dead oak trees from the drought," said Romero.  

Firefighters from across the state were brought in to battle the blaze, using everything from handlines to bulldozers and DC-10-based air tankers to try to protect the town. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Reno to the Fresno area, and filled Yosemite Valley with a thick haze Tuesday afternoon. Yosemite lost power late Tuesday due to the fire. 

As of Tuesday evening, officials reported that the blaze had destroyed one structure and damaged another, with at least 300 structures threatened. Governor Brown declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the blaze.
This post will be updated. 

For the latest news on evacuations click here... 
Updated CalFire information about the Detwiler Fire...

Credit Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

Mariposa
wildfire
Detwiler Fire
Mariposa County
yosemite