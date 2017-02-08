David Aus To Host "Sunday Night Jazz"

David Aus Assumes Host Duties For “Sunday Night Jazz”

Loyal FM89 listeners may have noticed a new voice behind the station’s long-running jazz programming on Sunday nights. FM89’s David Aus, who has been with the station for the past two years as a classical announcer is the new host of the Sunday Night Jazz program, which can be heard from 9:00 PM – Midnight on Sundays.

Aus replaces the retiring Vince DiCiccio who left the station at the end of the 2016. FM89’s Director of Program Content Joe Moore says the switch from “The Oasis” is made easier by the talent and experience of new host David Aus.

“Vince is a truly unique talent and there’s no replacing his own personal style, but we are very fortunate to have a talented host like David ready to step in and help this program grow for the future. We thank Vince for his many years of service to the station and most importantly our listeners. We wish he and his wife Barbara the best as they travel and enjoy retirement.”

In addition to his work at FM89, Aus is a professional jazz musician, composer and educator. Prior to joining Valley Public Radio he spent nearly a decade on the air as a jazz host on another radio station. This year, he is also serving as the host of FM89’s popular program “Young Artists Spotlight.”