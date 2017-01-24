Coalinga Prison To Pot Farm Gets Green Light, Snag Over Energy Discovered

By 1 hour ago
  • The Claremont Custody Center in Coalinga is becoming a place for cannabis related businesses to thrive.
    The Claremont Custody Center in Coalinga is becoming a place for cannabis related businesses to thrive.
    Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

An old prison in Coalinga is getting a second life as a facility that deals with medical marijuana. FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports even though the project has a green light there are hurdles still ahead.

 

The sale of the 77,000 square foot Claremont Custody Center from the City of Coalinga was finalized late last month for $4.1 million to Latchkey Pioneers LLC. The prison will hold a few cannabis related businesses including Reggae Artist Damian Marley’s partnership with Ocean Grown Extracts. The company will make cannabis oil.

“They have done a wonderful job rehabbing the facility," says Coalinga City Manager Marissa Trejo. "It no longer looks like a prison from the inside and of course it's very secure. It's decorated a lot nicer than it was when it was a prison."

"They said that they may have to build another substation in order to service the demand, but they weren't clear on that because they weren't sure what the demand is." - Marissa Trejo, City of Coalinga

 When finished there will be cultivation, manufacturing and delivery areas. Trejo says the sale brought the city close to being out of the red.

"We're estimating our general deficit to be between $4.3 and $4.8 million so that $4.1 million definitely   helps to offset it, but it doesn't completely wipe out our debt," Trejo says.

But there’s a catch when it comes to the project's energy needs from PG&E.  A meeting was held recently with anyone who would operate a cannabis related business in the city. 

“They said that they may have to build another substation in order to service the demand, but they weren't clear on that because they weren't sure what the demand is until all the companies submit their proposed usage plans," Trejo says. 

There’s talk of using solar to remedy some of the energy needs, but she says they’ll still need to tie into PG&E’s system. Two other companies are in the process of building cannabis related facilities near the old prison.

"There were two lots there and then we had 10 lots out in our industrial park and those either have sold or are in escrow," say Trejo. 

On top of all the new businesses, Coalinga residents recently passed a ballot measure to allow a single dispensary within city limits.

"The city itself took a big risk in allowing commercial marijuana operations within Coalinga, but we did so because we think it's going to be beneficial," Trejo says. "A majority of voters voted in support of a a dispensary so I think that not everyone in Coalinga may think that commercial marijuana operations are a good idea, but it looks like the majority of the people do."
 

Tags: 
cannabis

Related Content

Prison To Pot Farm, Coalinga Hopes To Cash In On Cannabis

By Oct 18, 2016
Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

Californians will vote in a couple weeks on whether or not the recreational use of marijuana should be legalized or not. And as FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports one Central California city is looking at how it can cash in on this green revolution.

Patrick Keough wanted out of Coalinga about five years ago. The 18,000 people or so that call this town in the hills of the coastal range home couldn’t support his realty company.

California Farmers Consider Cashing In On A New Crop . . . Marijuana

By Dec 15, 2015
Courtesy of Brett Lebin

California farmers are known for producing some of the finest fruits, vegetables and nuts in the world. But what if big agriculture here also included marijuana? If the legalization of recreational pot makes it onto the November  2016 ballot and passes, local growers might have a new crop to harvest.  FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports that some Central Valley farmers are already eyeing just that possibility. 

A few years ago Los Banos Farmer Cannon Michael discovered a one-acre illegal marijuana grow on his land.