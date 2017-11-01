Celebrate With Valley Public Radio Holiday Specials: 2017

Celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas and the new year with Valley Public Radio's diverse collection of holiday special programming. From classical masterpieces to jazz, pop, and world music - as well as the spoken word - there's something for everyone. Happy holidays from Valley Public Radio!

Hanukkah Lights 2017

Tuesday December 12th 1:06 PM

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a capella

Wednesday December 13th – 8:00 PM

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts. Familiar tunes include “I Have a Little Dreidel” (both in its original Yiddish form and in a neo-funk Hebrew/English setting), a swing version of “S’vivon” by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for “Al-Hanissim” (“For the Miracles”) by Elliot Levine. Heartfelt original compositions by American and British composers provide added depth of expression to celebrating the holiday. Such works include “Lo Yisa Goy,” a plea for peace by Stacy Garrop; Bob Applebaum’s stirring new version of “Haneirot Halalu”; and movements from the majestic “Hallel Suite” by London-based Daniel Tunkel. All selections are performed by Chicago a cappella, the virtuoso vocal ensemble now in its 23rd season. Jonathan Miller provides liturgical and cultural background as part of this unique look inside old and newer choral Chanukah traditions.

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays

Monday December 18 – 10:00 AM

In February 2016 Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips and WFMT producer Matt DeStefano introduced The Film Score, celebrating great music composed for the movies. Daily segments of The Film Score were tied to the Academy Awards, past and present, and the series generated enormous listener response, feedback, and appreciation. Phillips returns in December 2017 with The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays, a new hour-long edition of The Film Score, this time devoted to music of the holidays and wintertime. In addition to beloved standards (“White Christmas,” from “Holiday Inn”), Michael introduces film music, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) to Alexandre Desplat’s wintry, folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment composed for the Orson Welles drama “The Magnificent Ambersons.” Bundle up and enjoy The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays.

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

Monday Dec 18 – 1:06 PM

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

A Choral Christmas With Stile Antico

Tuesday December 19 – 10:00 AM

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices, Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH. Presented by NPR Music.

Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites

Tuesday December 19 – 1:06 PM

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Center Stage from Wolf Trap – The Swingles

Wednesday December 20 – 10:00 AM

Length: 59:00

Hosts Lee Anne Myslewski and Rich Kleinfeldt bring us a concert from the acclaimed Boston Brass with holiday classics and popular favorites. For 31 years, Boston Brass has set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Performing exciting classical arrangements to burning jazz standards, Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment captivating all ages. The ensemble’s lively repartee, touched with humor and personality, attempts to bridge the ocean of classical formality to delight audiences in an evening of great music and boisterous fun. The philosophy of Boston Brass is to provide audiences with a wide selection of musical styles in unique arrangements, provided in a friendly and fun atmosphere.

Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

Wednesday December 20 – 1:06 PM

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Center Stage from Wolf Trap – Holiday Special with the Boston Brass

Thursday December 21 – 10:00 AM

Length: 59:00

Hosts Lee Anne Myslewski and Rich Kleinfeldt bring us a concert of from the acclaimed a capella group The Swingles. For more than half a century, The Swingles have pushed the boundaries of vocal music. The seven young singers that make up today’s London-based group are driven by the same innovative spirit that has defined the five-time Grammy® winners since they first made waves in the 1960s. At a time when a cappella music is more popular than ever, The Swingles are recognised as masters of their craft.

Tinsel Tales 4: So Much More NPR Christmas Favorites

Thursday December 21 – 1:06 PM

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the fourth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Paul Winter’s 36th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Thursday December 21st – 8:00 PM

Celebrate the Return of the Sun - and the Warming of the heart with Paul Winter’s Annual Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. The performance brings traditional holiday favorites and new sounds from around the world with special guests Fabiana Cozza, Gary Booker, Theresa Thomason, Paul McCandless, Eugene Freisen, the percussion troupe Forces of Nature.

Leroy Anderson Christmas

Friday December 22 – 10:00 AM

Length: 1 hour (59:00)

The WFMT Radio Network invites you to celebrate the holidays with the music of Leroy Anderson! This classic one hour program contains 80% music of classic Christmas arrangements and original music by Leroy Anderson. It is hosted by conductor Leonard Slatkin and the composer’s son Kurt Anderson, and features recorded performances of Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Music with Leonard Slatkin conducting the BBC Concert Orchestra, and Leroy Anderson conducting his “Pops” Concert Orchestra. Listeners will also hear Leroy Anderson talking about how he wrote some of his famous Christmas music and what Christmas means to him.

The Leroy Anderson Tribute is co-hosted and produced by the composer’s son Kurt Anderson, who is also General Manager of public radio station WMNR Fine Arts Radio in Monroe, CT. He has produced a number of radio programs about his father including an NPR special concert in 1999. He also created the PBS website on Leroy Anderson and produced the DVD release of the PBS documentary, Once Upon a Sleigh Ride.

Friday December 22 – 1:06 PM

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.



Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

Friday December 22 – 2:00 PM

Joy To The World – A Holiday in Pink

Friday December 22 – 8:00 PM

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

Jazz Piano Christmas 33

Friday December 22 – 9:00 PM

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for a special Mardi Gras themed holiday concert. Pianists TBA. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

An Afro Blue Christmas

Friday December 22 – 10:00 PM

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. Hear the a-cappela group perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions…music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Sunday December 24 - Noon

Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

Told by Kevin Kline, the famous ballet by Tchaikovsky, performed by the New York City Ballet Orchestra, David Zinman conducting. The text is by Joel Meyerowitz.

Sunday December 24 – 6:00 PM

Monday December 25 – 1:06 PM

Handel’s Messiah

The Cambridge Singers and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; John Rutter, conductor; Joanne Lunn, soprano; Melanie Marshall, mezzo-soprano; James Gilchrist, tenor; Christopher Purves, baritone.

Sunday December 31st – 7:00 PM

Toast of the Nation 2017/2018

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Spirited, improvised, and swinging, each segment stops in a special venue, throughout the country.

Monday January 1, 2018 – 8:00 AM

New Year's Day From Vienna 2018

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. You'll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more -- a festive way to start off the New Year. Presented by NPR Music.