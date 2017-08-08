Is Algebra 2 Necessary? CSU Tweaks General Ed Math Requirements

Listen to this report...

For years, the California State University system has had a requirement that students be proficient in Algebra 2 as a pre-requisite for taking other general education math classes. That’s pushed many students into so-called remedial math classes, but it’s also led to criticism. Some say it’s a civil rights issue that blocks minority students from fields of study where Algebra 2 simply isn’t necessary. Others say it’s an important part of higher education.

Last week, the CSU Chancellor’s office announced changes to the Algebra 2 rules, as well as the way the system will handle remedial education courses. To learn more, we spoke with reporter Mikhail Zinshteyn who has covered the story for Ed Source.