2016 Holiday Specials

Wednesday December 21 – 10:00 AM

The Rose Ensemble Live in Concert: Christmas in Baroque Malta

The Rose Ensemble’s celestial voices team up with a Baroque band to present this unique seasonal program of glorious 17th century music from Italy, preserved in the Cathedral archives on the island of Malta, and now being heard for the first time in hundreds of years. The Rose Ensemble takes us on a fascinating journey into the Baroque featuring lush harmonies, prophetic poetry, a tender lullaby and shepherds’ songs bursting with exaltation. Welcome the season with Baroque majesty and joy!

Wednesday December 21 – 1:00 PM

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Wednesday December 21 – 7:00 PM

Paul Winter’s 36th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the Return of the Sun -- and the Warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Annual Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. The performance brings traditional holiday favorites and new sounds from around the world with special guests Ivan Lins and Renato Braz. Hosted by John Schaefer.

Wednesday December 21 – 9:00 PM

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

Thursday December 22 – 1:00 PM

Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Thursday December 22– 9:00 PM

Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

Thursday December 22 – 10:00 PM

An Afro Blue Christmas

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. Hear the a-cappela group perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions…music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Friday December 23 – 1:00 PM

Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Friday December 23 – 9:00 PM

Song Travels: Home For The Holidays

Join Michael Feinstein for an hour of yuletide cheer and music. This edition of Song Travels journeys from Hollywood’s vintage silver screen to New York City’s iconic Birdland club. The Michael Feinstein Big Band performs selections from the classic movie White Christmas, and Feinstein shares rare recordings from some of his favorite performers.

Friday December 23 – 10:00 PM

Jazz Piano Christmas XXXII

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for a special family affair at this year's holiday concert that features Chicagoans Willie Pickens and daughter Bethany Pickens, plus husband and wife Bill Charlap and Renee Rosnes. Hosted by Fresno native and NPR music host/producer Felix Contreras.

Saturday December 24 – 1:00 PM

Hanukkah Lights 2016

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors include R.L. Maizes with more authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Saturday December 24 – 2:00 PM

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Capella

Chicago A Cappella and longtime champion of Jewish choral music and host Jonathan Miller present a delightful, inspiring and informative program of choral music set to Chanukah texts both familiar and original. The virtuoso vocal ensemble Chicago A Cappella, now in its 24th season, has produced nine commercial CD recordings of music ranging from Renaissance Masses to contemporary works.

Saturday December 24 – 3:00 PM

Saturday December 24 – 6:00 PM

Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

Saturday December 24 – 7:00 PM

Leroy Anderson Christmas

What better show to deck the halls and bring on the holiday cheer than Leroy Anderson Christmas! Hosted, and featuring recordings by Leonard Slatkin conducting the BBC Concert Orchestra, and the composer’s son Kurt Anderson conducting his “Pops” Concert Orchestra, Leroy Anderson Christmas is a perennial listener favorite. The show also includes Leroy Anderson talking about the writing of his famous Christmas music and giving his thoughts on the meaning of the holiday.

Saturday December 24 – 8:00 PM

Saturday December 31 – 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Spirited, improvised, and swinging, each segment stops in a special venue, throughout the country.

Sunday January 1 – 8:00 AM

New Year's Day From Vienna 2017

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. You'll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more -- a festive way to start off the New Year. Presented by NPR Music.