Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News

14 Farmworkers Exposed To Pesticide In Bakersfield

By VPR Staff 46 minutes ago
  • 14 farmworkers were treated for exposure to the chemical today in Bakersfield
    14 farmworkers were treated for exposure to the chemical today in Bakersfield
    Kern County Public Health Dept

Fourteen farm workers in Kern County have been treated for exposure to a chemical after a presumed case of pesticide drift early this morning near Bakersfield. Kern County Public Health officials say the incident took place near Gosford Road and Taft Highway. The source of the pesticide is not known, but an adjacent field had been treated with a soil fumigant just yesterday. Kern County fire and hazardous materials teams also responded and treated workers who were exposed to the chemicals.

Tags: 
Bakersfield
kern county
Agriculture
environment
pesticide
pesticide drift
farm workers